Holly wins the Class 1A baseball state championship

The O'Maley brothers are from Colorado Springs. They went to Coronado High School. Rodney will take part in his eleventh Hill Climb. It will be the first for Earl. The brothers are hoping to get to the top of the mountain for the first time together. Their dad, David, was also a regular at the