Holly, CO

Holly wins the Class 1A baseball state championship

By Rob Namnoum
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqnqY_0adiwPWV00

Holly wins the Class 1A state baseball championship. Holly pitcher Brigden Parker struck out 13 in the win.

Holly wins the Class 1A baseball state championship

Colorado Springs, CO
