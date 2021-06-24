Holly wins the Class 1A baseball state championship
Holly wins the Class 1A state baseball championship. Holly pitcher Brigden Parker struck out 13 in the win.
The post Holly wins the Class 1A baseball state championship appeared first on KRDO .
Holly wins the Class 1A state baseball championship. Holly pitcher Brigden Parker struck out 13 in the win.
The post Holly wins the Class 1A baseball state championship appeared first on KRDO .
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.https://krdo.com