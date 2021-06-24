Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Horses Buffaloes and Tipis Exhibit at The Dahl

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rapid City Arts Council (RCAC) is pleased to present a new show of ledger works from local artist Donald F. Montileaux (Oglala Lakota). It has been over nine years since this master ledger artist has last shown his work here at the Dahl Arts Center. Donald’s creations are an example of traditional ideas executed in contemporary form, using new methods to portray Lakota warriors going into battle, on buffalo hunts or their camp scenes. Donald’s primary media is Prismacolor pencils used in layers to create really vibrant color.

