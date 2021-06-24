In Memoriam – 06/24/2021

William D. Ginn, 97, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, colleagues and friends on June 12, in the year of our Lord 2021. Born in Media, Pennsylvania near Philadelphia, on December 17, 1923, to William James and Elizabeth Lantz Weddick Ginn, Bill was eldest of their four children and had one older half-brother. He excelled in school and was an Eagle Scout. In 1940 with encouragement from his Boy Scout leader he received a full scholarship to Bates College. Despite having his education interrupted by service to his country with the US Army in North Africa and Italy during World War II, William was consistently at the top of his class. While stationed at Walter Reed General Hospital, he met Lt. Arlene Doris Domrese, a dietitian and recent graduate of the University of North Dakota. They were married on April 28, 1945 in Washington DC and enjoyed 58 years together until Arlene’s death in 2003.