Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chagrin Falls, OH

In Memoriam – 06/24/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam D. Ginn, 97, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, colleagues and friends on June 12, in the year of our Lord 2021. Born in Media, Pennsylvania near Philadelphia, on December 17, 1923, to William James and Elizabeth Lantz Weddick Ginn, Bill was eldest of their four children and had one older half-brother. He excelled in school and was an Eagle Scout. In 1940 with encouragement from his Boy Scout leader he received a full scholarship to Bates College. Despite having his education interrupted by service to his country with the US Army in North Africa and Italy during World War II, William was consistently at the top of his class. While stationed at Walter Reed General Hospital, he met Lt. Arlene Doris Domrese, a dietitian and recent graduate of the University of North Dakota. They were married on April 28, 1945 in Washington DC and enjoyed 58 years together until Arlene’s death in 2003.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterland, OH
City
Portland, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Chardon, OH
City
Middlefield, OH
City
Newbury Township, OH
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Bainbridge, OH
City
Florida, OH
Cleveland, OH
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philanthropy#Episcopal Church#Cleveland Indians#Cremation#Eagle Scout#Bates College#The Us Army#Phi Beta Kappa#Yale Law School#The Yale Law Journal#Nordson Corporation#The Davey Foundation#Ddc Clinic#Plymouth Church#Pownal#Andrew Daniel Emily
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don King
Person
William James
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...