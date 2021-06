The ex-husband of a woman who vanished more than two years ago has been arrested in her murder. Dane Kallungi was booked Thursday in the Bernalillo County, N.M., Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, who was last seen alive in March 2019. Police found the 38-year-old suspect as he was trying to get onto an Air Force base in Albuquerque, according to KKTV.