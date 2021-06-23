Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Elon Musk’s Boring Company Pitching Wider Freight Tunnels for Containers

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s tunneling startup the Boring Co. is working on much wider tunnels than publicly announced, which could significantly expand the reach of the business. The tunnels that the company is pitching to some potential clients are 21 feet in diameter, dwarfing the 12-feet tunnels the Boring Co. has built to date. The wider throughway would accommodate two shipping containers side by side, according to a copy of a pitch obtained by Bloomberg.

gcaptain.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Curt Hagman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Freight#Tunnel Boring Machine#Startup#The Boring Co#Bloomberg#Boring Co#Boeing Co#Moles#Swiss#Amazon Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Amazon
Related
TrafficAutoweek.com

Elon Musk's Boring Co. Eyes Fort Lauderdale Loop

The Boring Company has submitted a proposal to Fort Lauderdale that would connect the city center to the beach. The company launched the first commercial loop under the Las Vegas Convention Center this spring. The company's reported plans for Miami had come under heavy skepticism, due to sea level issues.
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

Inside billionaire Elon Musk’s surprising home worth just $50k

Elon Musk may be the world’s second richest man, with a personal fortune of $185bn, but that does not stop him from living in a $50,000 house.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has sold off a portfolio of luxurious California mansions and says he is now living in budget accommodation in Boca Chica, Texas.The entrepreneur provided more information about his new living situation when he responded to a tweet about prefabricated house builder Boxabl.“I do live in a $50k house, but not this specific one,” tweeted Mr Musk under a video of one of their units being delivered poseted by @teslaownersSV.It...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk praises China’s economic success on Communist Party anniversary

Elon Musk heaped praise on China’s economic success as the country marked the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary.The Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur applauded the country’s success as he responded to a Twitter post by state media outlet Xinhua News featuring a speech by China’s president, Xi Jinping.“The economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves,” tweeted Mr Musk.His electric car company is now producing cars at its Shanghai Gigafactory, but has faced a string of issues with the Chinese authorities.Last month nearly all Chinese-made Teslas were recalled...
Marketsdecrypt.co

What Is Baby Doge and Why Is Elon Musk Pumping the Dogecoin Knockoff?

Baby Doge is a Dogecoin knockoff but not a technical spinoff. Elon Musk tweeted about Baby Doge today, and its price went up as much as 130%. Self-proclaimed Dogefather Elon Musk, also known as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, tweeted today about Baby Doge, a Dogecoin spinoff, and helped jack up its price by as much as 130%.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Elon Musk's latest attempt to pump Dogecoin fails miserably

Dogecoin (DOGE) prices surged but did not skyrocket after receiving another endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter on July 1. The billionaire entrepreneur published a tweet at around 8:43 am UTC — a Godfather-themed meme that shows Marlon Brando's iconic character, Don Vito Corleone, with the text "YOU COME TO ME AT RUNTIME TO TELL ME THE CODE YOU ARE RUNNING DOES NOT COMPILE."
Aerospace & Defensenewsbrig.com

Elon Musk calls launch regulations broken after SpaceX delay

Elon Musk lashed out at US rocket launch regulations, calling them “broken” after SpaceX’s latest mission was delayed due to an aircraft that entered the launch zone. “Unfortunately, launch is called off for today, as an aircraft entered the ‘keep out zone’, which is unreasonably gigantic,” Musk wrote Tuesday afternoon in a tweet.
Aerospace & Defensetheedgemarkets.com

Elon Musk’s Starlink to deliver Internet nearly worldwide within weeks

(June 30): Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink is on track to beam broadband internet everywhere in the world except polar regions by August, he said on Tuesday. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and has Starlink operations in about a dozen countries, Musk said during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress conference. That’s costing a lot. SpaceX’s total investment in the network will be between $5 billion and $10 billion before cash flow is positive, he said.
Petsinvesting.com

Floki: Elon Musk’s New Favourite Coin Rises 3,500%

Floki: Elon Musk’s New Favourite Coin Rises 3,500%. Elon Musk has just tweeted in support of a new meme coin called Floki. The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO’s tweet drove the new coin’s price upward by over 3,500%. Floki is available to buy on Uniswap trading platform. Really, another Elon Musk-supported meme...
IndustryGizmodo

Starlink Will Be Here in August, Elon Musk Says

The low-orbit satellite broadband service Starlink will be available for global coverage beginning in August, Elon Musk said on Tuesday, with the exception of the north and south poles. During a virtual talk at the Mobile World Congress 2021, Musk announced that Starlink’s high-speed broadband service is “operational now in...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Binance CEO mocks Elon Musk over Tesla’s bitcoin ‘hypocrisy’

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange website Binance, has taken to Twitter to take on criticisms of the digital money’s energy use – and apparently subtweet Tesla CEO Elon Musk.“When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern”, Zhao tweeted.When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly.When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern. 😂🤷🤷‍♀️— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 31, 2021The statement appears to be referencing the...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Zuckerberg Gets Trillion-Dollar Gift On Elon Musk's Birthday

It's Elon Musk's birthday today. But it's Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg who got the $1 trillion gift in the S&P 500. The market value of the S&P 500 communication service giant Facebook (FB) hit $1 trillion on June 28. That's somewhat of a surprise as many investors thought Musk's Tesla (TSLA) would hit the milestone first. And only rubbing it in more: Today is Musk's 50th.
Real EstatePosted by
The Week

Elon Musk's 'primary home' is apparently a little box

Elon Musk recently decamped from California for Texas. You might think the world's second-richest person, like many Silicon Valley émigrés who sell their insanely expensive houses and move to Texas, would buy a mansion in Austin, the site of a massive new Tesla factory. You would be wrong, according to...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is on track to have more than 500,000 users within 12 months - and the company could invest up to $30 BILLION into the project

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the company's Starlink satellite internet is on track to gain 'possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months.'. Musk, speaking via Zoom at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress 2021, added that he foresees up to $10 billion in investments before Starlink reaches positive cash and a whopping $20 to $30 billion over the project's lifetime.
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

See inside Elon Musk's tiny, rented home in Starbase, Texas

You would think that with a real estate market as hot as Texas' and the ability to get a McMansion for only half a million dollars in plenty of suburbs, one of the richest men in the world would have some pretty sweet digs. But multi-billionaire Elon Musk is apparently...