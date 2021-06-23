Elon Musk’s Boring Company Pitching Wider Freight Tunnels for Containers

Elon Musk may be the world’s second richest man, with a personal fortune of $185bn, but that does not stop him from living in a $50,000 house.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has sold off a portfolio of luxurious California mansions and says he is now living in budget accommodation in Boca Chica, Texas.The entrepreneur provided more information about his new living situation when he responded to a tweet about prefabricated house builder Boxabl.“I do live in a $50k house, but not this specific one,” tweeted Mr Musk under a video of one of their units being delivered poseted by @teslaownersSV.It...