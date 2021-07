Seaspan Corporation has provided a rare update related to the financing of its massive newbuild orderbook, which now stands at 45 containerships ordered since December 2020. So far, Seaspan says it has secured “concluded financings” in the second quarter for 13 of the vessels totaling approximately $1.3 billion in sale-leaseback financing arrangements. The vessels, which have an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.4 billion, are expected to generate $2.7 billion of gross contracted cash flows over the duration of their long-term charters commencing upon delivery of each vessel. Deliveries are planned to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2024.