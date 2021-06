ARK Invest, lined with Cathie Wood, a seasoned Bitcoin buyer or bull, has made an application to create Bitcoin ETF in short. ARK Invest, lined with Cathie Wood, a seasoned Bitcoin buyer or bull, has made an application to create Bitcoin’s Exchange Traded Fund a.k.a ETF in short. Using exchanges like Coinbase and the Grayscale BTC Trust, Cathie Wood has bought Bitcoin proxies in the past, but now the ingenious investor thinks and actually intends to own the digital coin. As per the SEC filings the ETF is meant to track how Bitcoin performs.