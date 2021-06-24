Cancel
Big drama: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, LA Galaxy 2

By Alicia Rodriguez
LAG Confidential
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Galaxy thought they would cruise to a win against the Vancouver Whitecaps, before a late equalizer in stoppage time, and then an even later winner by substitute Efrain Alvarez, as the Galaxy won 2-1 on Wednesday at Rio Tinto Stadium. Chicharito opened the scoring early in the second...

