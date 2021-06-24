Big drama: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, LA Galaxy 2

Remember the days when the entire LA Galaxy attack was “cross and hope?” Yeah, me neither. These days the attack is varied. With Vázquez on the pitch the Galaxy can build through the middle. Lletget and Álvarez add some creativity when they wander. Against the San Jose Earthquakes, it was the flanks. Cabral and Grandsir did some damage with dangerous crosses into the box (and not to heads) from the flanks that the Earthquakes could not handle. In particular, it was great to see Cabral stopping his tendency to dribble into oblivion, and instead use his speed to put promise into the 18. Yes, he missed a sitter, but he was there to miss it. In a different game he could have had three assists and a goal. That’s not just infinitely better than the last few games, it’s indicating that maybe we’re finally seeing what Vanney saw. Hope it continues.