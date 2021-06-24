LESLIE AND JOHN NICHOLS | Santa Paula Theater Center
PICTURED: Leslie and John Nichols. Photo submitted. Leslie and John Nichols have been fixtures in Santa Paula since 1974 when they bought their historic home, famously dubbed the “Fairy House” because of its quintessential French Tudor style. The house has a storied quality to it, and over the years its occupants have become something of local legends themselves. Looking back, coming to Santa Paula was the start of something beautiful.vcreporter.com