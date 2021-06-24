Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

WATCH: Drivers caught on camera turning donuts in Collier County

By Gage Goulding
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Daredevil Drivers were caught on camera doing stunts in Collier County.

The person who filmed the videos say they were taken in Golden Gate Estates and on Marco Island.

Some videos from Marco Island show people hanging from the cars while they spin in circles.

“See a bunch of guys doing what looks like Fast and Furious moves,” said Todd Rosenbaltt, while watching the video.

It looks like something straight out of the movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evhBb_0adiu60l00

“It’s going to be really stupid too because it’s wearing your tires out,” said Marco Island resident Charlotte Husted.

Joe Rivera of the Golden Gate Traffic School commented on the antics as well.

“It’s adrenaline, it’s a rush. And these kids just don’t realize, they put the rush against what it could cause,” said Rivera. “I’ve seen first hand how recklessness, like what these guys are doing, can lead to really, really, really bad things.”

The Marco Island Police Department is investigating what’s going on in these videos. A spokesperson says they’re still trying to track down where exactly they were filmed. Anyone with more videos is asked to send them in.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says they have no records of being dispatched to any calls like this in Golden Gate Estates.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Government
Marco Island, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marco Island, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Donuts#Golden Gate Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Mating frogs disturb Cape Coral residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– When neighbors complain about loud noises in their neighborhood, they typically mean music. Some Cape Coral residents are wishing music was all they had to contend with. Dino Page recently moved into his Cape Coral home on SW 49th Terrace. Since then, he’s been hearing a loud...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Two fishermen struck by lightning on Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Two men were fishing on the Caloosahatchee River on Saturday, near Fort Myers, when their fishing pole was struck by lightning. The boaters said they saw a storm approaching but the rain had not hit them yet. They were packing up and about to head back when suddenly they saw a bright flash and a loud bang.
North Port, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

2-year-old boy drowns in North Port pool

NORTH PORT, Fla — A 2-year-old boy drowned on Saturday afternoon, after being discovered in the bottom of the pool. The home is in the 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard. According to the North Port Police Department, the boy had been unaccounted for, for 15 minutes. The boy’s parent began searching the home, and found the child at the bottom of the pool.
AnimalsPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bear breaks into man’s home and attacks him

A California man is lucky to be alive after he shot a bear that managed to break into his home and attack him. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department got a report from a man on Thursday night who said he was attacked inside of his own home by a bear and that he had to shoot the animal out of self-defense, reported ABC News.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fourth of July event to close Cape Coral Bridge

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers should note that the Cape Coral Bridge will be closed for the Red, White and Boom celebration this weekend. The Independence Day celebration will close the bridge from 3 a.m. Sunday, July 4 through 3 a.m. Monday, July 5. Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will also be closed during that time, said the county.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Mellow Mushroom coming to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Mellow Mushroom restaurant is coming to Cape Coral,. The new restaurant will be located at 53 NE Pine Island Road. Mellow Mushroom, founded in Atlanta in 1974, is known for its stone-baked pizzas and offers handcrafted cocktails and a wide selection of beers, many of them local.
California StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Man in serious condition after great white shark bites leg at California beach

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. / ABC News — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being bit by a shark in California, officials said. Before he was bitten, the man was bodyboarding and skin diving around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, rescue crews said. He was swimming off Grey Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County “when he was bitten in the right leg by a 6-8 ft. great white shark,” according to the local sheriff’s office.
AdvocacyPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Boy inspires trash cleanup with Litter Rodeo

FORT MORGAN, Alabama (WALA) — Arming themselves with trash bags — there was a mad dash after the horn signaled the start of the Litter Rodeo. 5-year-old Oliver Caver is behind the event to pick up trash this weekend at the Fort Morgan State Historic Site. His adventures of picking up trash during the pandemic — led to a children’s book and his family even starting “Clean Horizons” to encourage others to “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.”
Sanibel, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fever of stingrays spotted near Sanibel beaches

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — A fever of stingrays was seen swimming just a couple feet away from the beaches of Sanibel Island. An overhead drone flying just after sunrise Saturday morning spotted the group of two dozen stingrays at Lighthouse Beach Park. Stingrays are most often seen in Southwest Florida...
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

2018 inspection report showed ‘major’ damage years before Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The ground-floor pool deck of the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report that also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.