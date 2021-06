GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The event serves to raise awareness of the need for blood and blood products and to thank donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. With the nation in short supply after the pandemic it is now more important than ever to give blood. The recent surge in blood usage is due to hospitals performing surgeries, along with patients seeking medical care, that were postponed during the pandemic. The long-term impact of the pandemic has meant we’ve had a year of virtually no high school or college first-time donors, and 41% fewer donors between the ages of 17-24.”