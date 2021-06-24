Fruit thief steals mango tree from Cape Coral yard

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — A Cape Coral woman with a green thumb was left scratching her head after an entire mango tree was stolen from her yard.

Mary Schwartz has a multitude of plants and fruit trees in her yard including two mango trees.

“Persian lime, some oranges, and a couple of other lemon trees,” said Schwartz.

When she went outside to water her cotton candy mango tree, which stood to about her knees, Schwartz was surprised to find the entire tree-down to the roots had vanished.

“I thought, oh my gosh! What happened to my mango?!” Schwartz said.

It’s not just the fact the tree was stolen that has Mary disappointed. She said the mango tree signified bonding time between her and her daughter with Down syndrome.

“I have a little girl with special needs. She loves the mangos and she loves to help mama plant,” said Schwartz. “She’s going to be very disappointed to see the mango tree is gone, I haven’t shown her yet.”

A Cape Coral police officer arrived at her home Wednesday afternoon to take a report and see where the tree used to stand.

Schwartz hopes someone sees the tree or feels bad enough about taking it to bring it back.

“I’m not as much angry as disappointed,” she explained.

Others with mango trees on the street say they have cameras pointing at their precious mangos ensuring nobody picks the sought after fruit. Mary said she’ll do the same in hopes to thwart a thief.

“I’m just trying to provide for my family,” said Schwartz.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Cape Coral Police Department.