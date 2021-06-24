Cancel
FOREX-Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Dollar index lolls below 11-week high amid flood of Fedspeak * Bostic, Bowman say inflation pressures may last for some time * New York Fed's Williams among six officials speaking Thursday * Yen extends losses, hitting 15-month low of 111.11 per dollar By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.847 in Asia after rebounding from as low as 91.509 on Wednesday. It was as high as 92.408 at the end of last week, the strongest since April 9. The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell had played down rising price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade. The dollar index jumped as much as 2.1% last week after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But the index gave up about a third of those gains after Powell on Tuesday said that inflation is climbing due to a "perfect storm" as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that those price pressures should ease on their own. Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including New York Fed President John Williams, who on Tuesday said any conversation about when to adjust interest rates is still far off. "The market has shifted back into price discovery mode, reflecting the Fed's recent shift and the need to fine-tune the taper lift-off date," Mark McCormick, the global head of foreign-exchange strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a client note. "Good U.S. data will be good for the USD and bad for risk markets, owing to the impact on the tapering process. Accordingly, we still like USD dip-buying into the early parts of the summer." Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with consumer spending numbers also due that day, and the latest reading on jobless claims released on Thursday. The yen weakened as far as 111.11 per dollar for the first time in 15 months on Thursday, and was last mostly flat at 111.03. The euro was little changed at $1.19220 compared to the previous session, when it rose as high as $1.19700 for the first time in a week. It had dipped to the lowest since April 6 on Friday, at $1.18470. "Going forward, the dollar could continue to strengthen against some of the lower yielding G-10 currencies, where the central banks are likely to lag the Fed in terms of tightening," said Shinichiro Kadota, a currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo. Kadota projected the yen will fall to 112 per dollar and the euro to $1.18 by year-end. "Risks to the dollar are slightly more to the upside now." ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0418 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1924 $1.1927 -0.02% -2.40% +1.1934 +1.1920 Dollar/Yen 110.9850 110.9750 +0.03% +7.47% +111.1100 +110.9700 Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9193 0.9181 +0.14% +3.92% +0.9195 +0.9181 Sterling/Dollar 1.3959 1.3966 -0.06% +2.17% +1.3968 +1.3954 Dollar/Canadian 1.2307 1.2307 +0.01% -3.35% +1.2313 +1.2302 Aussie/Dollar 0.7574 0.7577 -0.02% -1.53% +0.7580 +0.7569 NZ 0.7050 0.7047 +0.08% -1.79% +0.7054 +0.7043 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by An Nicolaci da Costa)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Jerome Powell
#Inflation#Price Index#Interest Rates#Fedspeak#New York Fed#Fed Chair#Atlanta Fed#Td Securities#Usd#Barclays#Sterling Dollar#Canadian#Aussie Dollar#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
Reuters

Yuan eases, traders hold off on bets before U.S. data, CPC's 100th anniversary

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, though trading was stuck in an extremely tight range as many investors moved to the sidelines awaiting key U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The ongoing plans for celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 also kept markets in check, traders said, noting that domestic financial markets were usually stable before and during key economic and political events. Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.4567 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4578. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4583 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4609 at midday, 47 pips weaker than the previous late session close. While Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs report could sway the Fed's policy outlook, many analysts believe China's central bank would continue to prioritise stability in monetary policy, offering a degree of certainty to domestic financial markets. Global markets have been on edge since earlier this month after the Fed shocked traders by making a hawkish policy tilt. On Monday, the PBOC said it will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, as authorities seek to consolidate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery. Official comments suggested that "policymaker's pessimistic expectations for the domestic economy have risen significantly," analysts at Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note. "The PBOC pledged to prevent the external shocks and we reckon that preserving financial stability in China markets and filtering the spillovers of major central banks' policy shift will be one of the PBOC's key tasks in H2," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.961 from the previous close of 91.867, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4622 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4567 6.4578 0.02% Spot yuan 6.4609 6.4562 -0.07% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.04% Spot change since 2005 28.10% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.78 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.961 91.867 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4622 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6277 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thai c.bank to adjust forex rules to cope with volatility

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility, officials said on Tuesday, as the baht hit a more than 13-month low against the U.S. dollar. The adjustments include reducing foreign exchange limitations, facilitating hedging...