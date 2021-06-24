Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Grass blown in Cape Coral canal could cause algae bloom

By Sarah Glenn
ABC7 Fort Myers
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral resident caught someone on video blowing grass clippings into a canal using a leaf blower.

The video was taken on SW 6th Place in a backyard near the water.

FGCU Water School Professor Dr. Barry Rosen said too much nutrient-enriched yard waste entering the water can start an algae bloom.

“Well blue-green algae, in general, is a natural part of the system but when you get excessive growth and forms that are toxic in there then wildlife can be impacted,” said Rosen.

