Bond set at $1M for suspect in Athens County murder

ATHENS, Ohio — A judge set bond at $1 million Wednesday for an Athens County man indicted on murder and other charges. Justin Pennington, 35, of Guysville, was arrested June 13 following the death of Blaine Sharpe, 59. He was indicted Monday on an unclassified felony charge of murder, a first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, four second-degree felony counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony count of burglary and fifth-degree felony count of breaking and entering.