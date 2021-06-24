Patricia K. Anderson
Patricia K. Anderson, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on June 21, 2021, leaving behind her loving husband of 56 years, Garry Anderson. They married July 25, 1965, and shared a lifetime of wonderful memories, friends and family. She enjoyed being involved with her church family, volunteering in her community, square dancing, four-wheeler riding, reading, traveling, and living life to the fullest. Patty served a very essential role as the matriarch of her family. She was always there to uplift, inspire and provide shelter through all life’s storms.www.newsandsentinel.com