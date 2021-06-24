Patricia K. Anderson, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on June 21, 2021, leaving behind her loving husband of 56 years, Garry Anderson. They married July 25, 1965, and shared a lifetime of wonderful memories, friends and family. She enjoyed being involved with her church family, volunteering in her community, square dancing, four-wheeler riding, reading, traveling, and living life to the fullest. Patty served a very essential role as the matriarch of her family. She was always there to uplift, inspire and provide shelter through all life’s storms.