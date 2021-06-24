Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle joins $16.4M effort to revitalize downtown

By Megan Campbell
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The announcement comes as foot traffic is beginning to tick up after about 15 months of pandemic-related restrictions and business closures. Here's where the money will go.

www.bizjournals.com
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
835
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foot Traffic#Tick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Construction Projects

Information was obtained from firm representatives, city, agency and company websites, and PSBJ reporting. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Some major Puget Sound region projects are not on The List because project cost estimates could not be obtained. These include Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar headquarters renovation; Amazon’s Bellevue 600 office complex; Facebook’s Building X; Unico Properties and Partners Group’s office building the Cascadian; Kaiser Permanente’s Yesler Terrace development; and Alliance Residential Co.’s luxury and senior housing developments.
Snohomish, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

General Contractors

The Business Journal defines “local” and “Puget Sound region” as King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
EconomyPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Construction Lenders

Information was obtained from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and company websites. FDIC data is as of Dec. 31 of each year. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
EconomyPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Office Furniture Dealers

Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.