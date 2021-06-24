discover columbus, indiana's architectural legacy and landmarks by eero saarinen, I.M. pei, and robert venturi

Ending a large part of the ongoing legal battle over the legacy of the artist Robert Indiana, who died in 2018, a settlement has been reached between the artist’s estate, the Morgan Art Foundation, which fabricated and sold Indiana’s work for decades, and the artist’s caretaker. The terms of the agreement have not been released, but the deal clears the way for a planned museum to be constructed in the artist’s former home on the island of Vinalhaven, in Maine and for his work to be promoted in museums and on the market.