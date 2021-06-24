Can Stock Market Bulls Capitalize On Buy Signals?

A couple of weeks ago it looked like value was finally going to outperform growth, as yields were rising, commodities were hitting 52-week highs, and the world was playing on reopening stocks. What a difference a short time-period can make. Growth is back in the driver seat this week with the Nasdaq touching all-time highs this morning, yields have dropped to give a boost to growth stocks, and value has taken a back seat yet again. Of course, the S&P 500 also hit all-time highs last week so it is fair to wonder if there is some irrational exuberance in the markets. With concern on the horizon being abated by the bi-partisan infrastructure deal in the US, Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several of the top US Growth Smart Beta ETFs based on fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days. We’ve rated one ETF as Best, six as Good, and two as Caution.