Can Stock Market Bulls Capitalize On Buy Signals?

By Guy Cerundolo
seeitmarket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 continues to hover around the MFU-3 investing price target area of 4225. Bulls should be happy, however, that the S&P 500 successfully tested its 50-day average and reversed higher, triggering an ellipse buy signal. A weekly close above the most recent high would be positive and will...

www.seeitmarket.com
Related
Stocksborn2invest.com

A Look at Dow Jones Bear Markets 1885 to 2021

Last week, I was concerned the stock market was at a critical juncture, that maybe Mr Bear was coming back to have his way with the Dow Jones. What difference a week can make, or in the case of the Dow Jones’ BEV -5% line below, what little difference a week made.
StocksForbes

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Among Today’s US Growth Smart Beta ETFs

A couple of weeks ago it looked like value was finally going to outperform growth, as yields were rising, commodities were hitting 52-week highs, and the world was playing on reopening stocks. What a difference a short time-period can make. Growth is back in the driver seat this week with the Nasdaq touching all-time highs this morning, yields have dropped to give a boost to growth stocks, and value has taken a back seat yet again. Of course, the S&P 500 also hit all-time highs last week so it is fair to wonder if there is some irrational exuberance in the markets. With concern on the horizon being abated by the bi-partisan infrastructure deal in the US, Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several of the top US Growth Smart Beta ETFs based on fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days. We’ve rated one ETF as Best, six as Good, and two as Caution.
StocksWKRB News

One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 1,245.8% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a growth of 1,245.8% from the May 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in morning trading Monday, as traders reassessed their investments after the market's big gains the prior week. Investors will be turning their attention to additional economic data, including Friday's jobs report. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged as of 11:23 a.m. Eastern. The Dow...
StocksUnion Leader

Tech stock rally sends S&P and Nasdaq to record highs

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on Monday, fueled by tech stocks as investors expect a robust earnings season while interest rates remain low. Big tech companies including Facebook Inc., Netflix Inc., Twitter Inc. and Nvidia Corp. were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
StocksFrankfort Times

Tech gains nudge S&P 500, Nasdaq further into record heights

NEW YORK (AP) — Strength for tech stocks nudged U.S. indexes a bit further into record heights Monday, more than making up for losses across much of the rest of Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 9.91 points, or 0.2%, to 4,290.61 after drifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It added to its all-time high set Friday as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
Stocksstockcharts.com

Can Big Tech Lead the Stock Market Higher?

According to Mish's Economic Modern Family, the market remains mostly bullish, with only the transportation sector (IYT) and regional banking (KRE) sitting in cautionary phases under their 50-day moving average. However, most of the Modern Family closed lower or flat on the day, while the semiconductors ETF (SMH) made a large push to new highs, ending +2.44% on the day.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

The Nasdaq was trading sharply higher throughout Monday’s session amid a rebound in growth and tech names. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.22% to $353.71. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.2% to $427.47. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA)...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Captures 14,500

The NASDAQ 100 rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Monday to make fresh new highs yet again. In fact, we ended up conquering the 14,500 level, opening up the possibility of a move towards the 15,000 level. A pullback at this point should be thought of as a potential buying opportunity, and as a result, I think that in this market continues to be more or less a “buy on the dips” situation.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

US Stock Market Indices Continue Uptrend, Close at Record Highs

On Monday, June 26, the US stock market indices continued their uptrend for the second day. Tech-influenced Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) surged by 0.98 % to close at an all-time high of 14,500.51 whereas S&P 500 also ticked up to 0.23% for its third-straight record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) came under intense pressure by energy and transport stocks diving by 150.57 points to 34,283.27 and wiping off its previous gains in the process.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: July 2021

Anybody who follows my writing here at DailyForex knows that I absolutely do not short US indices. This is because the Federal Reserve will do whatever they have to in order to support the markets. It is through that prism that I look at the indices, so I am either flat, long, or if things are really bearish, I am a buyer of puts. This is mainly through experience over the last 13 years since the Great Financial Crisis, as the Federal Reserve will “talk of the market” if they have to. Sometimes they even go as far as buying corporate bonds.
StocksStreet.Com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Close at Records as Wall Street Turns to Tech

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Monday closed at records in mixed trading as investors turned to technology shares and away from equities associated with the economy's reopening amid a worrying rise overseas of cases of the highly transmissible coronavirus Delta variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Intellia Therapeutics, QAD, Etsy, Nvidia

Stocks finished mixed Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reaching intraday and closing records. Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) - Get Report surged after the biotech, along with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report, reported positive results from its first clinical trial using a new technology to treat Transthyretin Amyloidosis, a rare condition marked by abnormal buildup of a protein called amyloid in the body's organs and tissues.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks to Buy on a Dip

Market fluctuations create buying opportunities for long-term investors, whether they are adding to an existing position or initiating a new one. The industrial sector has been somewhat weak of late, so I thought I'd outline five long-term growth stocks that have dipped recently. They include industrial giant General Electric (NYSE:GE),...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Bet on Rebounding Roblox Stock

Tech stocks are in the spotlight today, and Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) looks to be riding the coattails of the sector's surge. The gaming name was last seen up 6.1% at $92.29, set for its highest close two weeks, as well as its first settlement north of its 20-day moving average in that same time period.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Factors that Will Decide Market Movement This Week

Investing.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 are likely to open flat to higher today on the back of strong global cues and a fall in the India VIX . Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading up 0.21% indicating a small gap up opening for Indian markets.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Find Plenty of Buyers

The S&P 500 gapped a little bit higher to kick off the trading session on Friday and then continued to go just a bit higher. This is a market that continues to see plenty of reasons to go higher and reach towards the 4400 level. After all, the market does move in 200-point increments, and it makes sense that we would go looking towards that level. At this point, a pullback should offer plenty of support near the 4200 level, especially as the 50-day EMA is reaching towards it. After all, the 50-day EMA is closely followed by technical traders, which make up a huge part of the market now.