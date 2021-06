The Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports has opened up at full capacity without any mask restrictions, bringing upon changes to the student activities inside. As more and more people started getting vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the whole country, the CDC announced on May 16 that fully vaccinated people can be exempted from the mask requirement inside, thus allowing them to resume activities indoors without wearing masks. Therefore, SMU followed soon, and on May 18, SMU lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, with exceptions for the Bob Health Center and classrooms.