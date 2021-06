Betty Lee (Johnson) Tyra, 98, passed away peacefully June 22, 2021, at the Lutheran Home in Jamestown, N.Y. She was born April 20, 1923, and raised in Glen Ferris, West Virginia and moved to Western New York with her young family in the early 1950s. A resident of Lewiston, N.Y., for many years, she was a great wife, mom, gramma and homemaker. She was an avid reader and golfer and longtime member of Niagara Frontier Country Club.