Gibbon’s Saturday independence celebration schedule still growing
As Independence Day grows nearer, so does the complete schedule of activities for the Independence Day celebration with more details being added over the past week. The majority of Gibbon's Independence Day celebration activities will be held on Saturday, July 3, beginning with the annual parade. This year's theme is "With Pride In Our History We Move Toward The Future" and the parade Grand Marshals are the Gibbon Heritage Center Board of Directors.