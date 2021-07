Hololive’s Gawr Gura has been the most popular Vtuber story which it has been for over 12 months now and it has all of the recognition to state that and it has taken over the Kizuna AI as it has managed to become the most popular Vtuber on Youtube as it has managed to shatter a huge record along the way, out of Hololive EN Vtubers, no one is more popular than Gawr Gura since the time it made his debut in September 2020 and it has managed to put the spotlight on so many Youtubers and has made them mainstream which has not been done by any other AI when it comes to the numbers.