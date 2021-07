It was the summer of 1863, and Union Lieutenant Castleton and his men were lost. They were transporting a large quantity of gold bars, hidden in false-bottomed wagons, from Wheeling, W.Va., to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia and had paid a local to guide them through the hills. Now they were going around in circles, the guide had taken off with two horses, and Castleton was ill. They decided to separate; a small party would go find help while Castleton and Sergeant Mike O'Rourke stayed behind with the gold.