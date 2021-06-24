Bee-Friendly

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY — Ripley Central School Board members learned of the potential serious consequences of the decline in the honey bee population at their recent meeting. Members of Girl Scout Troop 20089, under the leadership of School district clerk Victoria Carris, have been studying the decline in the honey bee population. They thanked the board for allowing them to meet in the district after school and requested permission to construct a flower garden around the bell on the front lawn of the school to attract pollinators.

