Walton resident Mariah Denigan competed in four events at the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming last week in Omaha, Neb. Denigan, 18, did not make the finals in any of the Wave II long course events during her Trials debut. She placed 12th in the 1500 freestyle, 15th in both the 800 and 400 freestyle and 19th in the 400 individual medley.