Reforest our county

The climate change priority for Trinity County is reforestation of the 500,000 acres of fire-killed dead-standing timberland. Yes, 25 percent of our county has fire-killed trees that are no longer transpiring. Consequently, the hydrologic cycle is so interrupted our country is on its way to desertification. Despite the hydrologic shift, there is an incredible amount of back-patting among members of SAFE, RCD, Watershed Center and federal agencies for treatment of 5,000 acres here and there.