Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwaho_0adiqEqU00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades.

Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined.

Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.

The super-low rates the Fed engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal. That’s why the Fed’s announcement triggered an immediate drop for stocks and rise in Treasury yields.

Now, investors are focusing more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials say they still see the high inflation sweeping the economy as only a temporary problem.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged less than 0.1% higher to 28,888.52 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also was less than 0.1% higher. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.3% to 3,286.00.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower.

Shares rose in India and Taiwan but fell in Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,241.84 after meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before, inching up 0.1% to 14,271.73.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.

Before the Fed raises rates for the first time since 2018, it will likely first have to reduce the bond purchases it’s making to keep longer-term interest rates low. Then it will actually begin tapering, before ending tapering and then signaling that a rate hike is coming.

In the meantime, the economy continues to roar higher, and corporate profits are soaring.

If higher inflation persists, the central bank will have to get more aggressive about raising rates.

The latest data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, which the consumer price index has already said saw year-over-year inflation of 5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.49% from 1.48% late Wednesday.

Preliminary readings on the economy in June from IHS Markit showed manufacturing is growing at a stronger pace than economists expected, but growth for services industries fell short of forecasts.

Sales of new homes in May also failed to meet economists' forecasts, with the second straight monthly decline. Apart from a shortage of homes on the market, inflation has also been driving prices higher because of increased costs for lumber and other building materials.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 8 cents to $73.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 23 cents to $73.08 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 6 cents to $74.56 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 111.00 Japanese yen from 110.99 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1926 from $1.1930.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
33K+
Followers
56K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Short Term Interest Rates#Asian#Ap#Treasury#Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
WRAL News

Asian stocks fall for 2nd day after new Wall St record

BEIJING — Asian stock markets declined for a second day Tuesday after Wall Street hit a new high on tech stock gains and the World Bank raised its forecast of Chinese economic growth. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar bulls may continue as inflation rises

A key inflation indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to set policies rose 3.4% in May from a year ago, the fastest increase since the early 1990s, according to data released last Friday. With a higher inflation leading to an unexciting stocks market, this may give dollar some support in the coming weeks.
Stockswcn247.com

Global markets lower after Wall Street recovers to new high

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to manufacturing indicators from Japan, China and South Korea. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. Investors have been encouraged by progress in Washington on an infrastructure spending plan. Markets have recovered from the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it might start raising interest rates sooner than expected. Markets have swung between optimism about economic recovery supported by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and unease that the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to pull back stimulus to cool rising inflation.
StocksPosted by
Times Leader

Most US stocks fall, but tech gains nudge Wall Street higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Most U.S. stocks are edging lower on Monday, but strength for several big tech companies is nevertheless nudging indexes a bit further into record heights. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after bouncing between small gains and losses through the morning. It’s coming off an all-time high set on Friday as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Gold rises ahead of monthly jobs report

CHICAGO, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as investors took positions ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report due on Friday. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 2.9 U.S. dollars, or 0.16 percent, to...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as investors await U.S. payrolls

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Monday in generally thin trading, with. many investors on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could determine the. path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a...
StocksSeattle Times

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Most U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday, but strength for several big tech companies nudged indexes a bit further into record heights. The S&P 500 finished higher after bouncing between small gains and losses through the morning. The index is coming off its best week since February as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
Stocksthevibes.com

Tokyo stocks lower after Wall Street closes mixed

TOKYO – Tokyo stocks opened lower today in subdued trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, with eyes shifting to key United States economic indicators due later this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71%, or 205.96 points, at 28,842.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.82%, or 16.04 points, to 1,949.63.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see some price pressure amid bearish charts

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data

USD/JPY has been playing it safe over the last few weeks as the pair has lacked the bullish momentum other USD pairs have seen post-FOMC. The Fed-induced rally on Wednesday the 16th was quickly reversed against the Japanese Yen, bringing the pair back down to its current ascending trendline support.
EconomyNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Climb With Focus on Employment Data

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index for April is set to be released at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday. An auction is due to be held on Tuesday for $40 billion of 42-day bills. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday morning, with investors focused on two key pieces of employment data that are due to be released this week.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold posts weekly gains as US inflation data calms taper talk

The precious yellow metal gold futures’ prices ended in the black on Friday as a stagnation in US Consumer Spending in May coupled with a lower-than-anticipated inflation last month had bolstered US Fed Chair Powell alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s view that the latest round of inflation-surge would be momentary, eventually affecting the US Dollar’s safe-haven bid against a higher inflation which had been pressing gold futures’ prices over recent weeks.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Marketsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls After 3-4 Weeks Of Gains

The greenback had a tough week. It fell against most currencies. Our GDP-weighted currency index snapped a three-week drop, which ended an eight-week advance. The combination of a seemingly more hawkish Federal Reserve and position squaring around the expiration of futures and options had pushed the greenback dramatically higher and stretched the technical conditions. It had traded three standard deviations away from its 20-day moving average, for example, against several major currencies.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Slightly up after US Inflation Data Tempered Bets for Early Monetary Policy

Gold yesterday settled up by 0.12% at 46925 after U.S. inflation data tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Two Fed officials warned that inflation could rise more than policymakers expected in the near term. They spoke after Fed chief Jerome Powell said inflation would not be the only factor determining interest rate decisions.
Stockscarthagenewsonline.com

Stock Market Insights

Growing up around Table Rock Lake teaches you something about lake life. For instance, it can be really difficult to jump off a boat onto a dock, especially when the boat is still moving. In a similar way, the Federal Reserve is trying to do something just like that. However, it seems they are too scared to jump.