Fargo, ND

UND leaves mark on year-end college awards

By ERIC PETERSON The Forum
Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

FARGO — The University of North Dakota left its mark on the year-end college awards for the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. UND head football coach Bubba Schweigert was named male team coach of the year, while North Dakota hockey player Shane Pinto was recognized as the male athlete of the year. University of Jamestown basketball was selected male team of the year after an historic postseason run.

bismarcktribune.com
