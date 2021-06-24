Cancel
Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

By VIN A. CHERWOO AP Sports Writer
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Trailing by two goals in the second period of an elimination game, the New York Islanders kept their composure. They got one goal before the end of the period, and tied it in the third. Anthony Beauvillier then stole the puck and scored 1:08 into overtime...

