Quality of life not considered in zoning changes
Zoning changes will hurt quality of rural lifestyle? Are the parties concerned about lifestyle quality or does quality not figure in the agenda of those concerned?. A recent letter writer questioned Nash County proposing lot sizes of R-20, 20,000 square feet. in lieu of R-30, 30,000 square feet. You don’t get it. Commissioners, council members, city managers, mayors and federal and state officials, along with college students and activists, don’t see where you warrant a nice large lot to build a home on.www.rockymounttelegram.com