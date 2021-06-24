Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nash County, NC

Quality of life not considered in zoning changes

Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Zoning changes will hurt quality of rural lifestyle? Are the parties concerned about lifestyle quality or does quality not figure in the agenda of those concerned?. A recent letter writer questioned Nash County proposing lot sizes of R-20, 20,000 square feet. in lieu of R-30, 30,000 square feet. You don’t get it. Commissioners, council members, city managers, mayors and federal and state officials, along with college students and activists, don’t see where you warrant a nice large lot to build a home on.

www.rockymounttelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Government
County
Nash County, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Mayors#Quality Of Life#Mortgages#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...