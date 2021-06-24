Cancel
Congress & Courts

Letter: Filibuster shouldn't impede Democrat's social agenda

By Editorials
Union Leader
 5 days ago

Filibuster shouldn’t stop Democrat social agenda. To the Editor: I don’t want to name names, but there are a few Democratic senators in Congress who clearly care more about protecting the filibuster, an antiquated procedural norm that lets a minority of senators stop any bill, than making progress for the American people.

Congress & Courtstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Current filibuster unconstitutional

In 1787, “We the People” instituted a democracy, flawed by restrictions of gender and race but able to become “more perfect” through amendments to our Constitution, which ultimately extended voting to women and non-white citizens. This Constitution never included any reference to a filibuster. The three federal government branches had...
Congress & CourtsColumbian

Letter: Make government work, fix filibuster

I have voted in every election since I reached voting age over 50 years ago. The For the People Act, S. 1, has already passed the House and needs to pass the Senate, but the Republican-led filibuster stopped the bill from passing. Almost 80 percent of all voters of both parties and independents wanted that bill to pass into law.
Congress & Courtsfox4kc.com

Rally calls on Dems to break filibuster, push through agenda

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Hundreds rallied in Washington Thursday, calling on Senate Democrats to break the filibuster and force through their legislative agenda quickly without Republicans. “We cannot wait for jobs, we cannot wait for relief and we cannot wait for citizenship,” demonstrator Jennifer Epps Addison of the progressive Center for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Democrats plot filibuster workarounds

Several Democratic lawmakers are moving away from calls to eliminate the filibuster while privately discussing alternatives to bypass it, Axios has learned. Why it matters: These talks have ramped up in earnest following the Republicans’ move Tuesday to block a measure to protect and expand voting rights. It’s a shift...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Democrats can’t let Republican bad faith set the agenda

As it becomes increasingly clear that a bipartisan group of senators might reach a deal on an infrastructure package, this is giving rise to thorny procedural dilemmas for Democrats. As always, those dilemmas trace back to a perennial challenge of our age: how to deal with the bad faith of...
Congress & CourtsWaynesboro Record-Herald

Letter: The filibuster blocks progress and the people's will, end it

The filibuster blocks progress, the Senate must end it. I don’t want to name names, but there are a few Democratic senators in Congress who clearly care more about protecting the filibuster, an antiquated procedural norm that lets a minority of senators stop any bill, than making progress for the American people.
Oro Valley, AZtucson.com

Letter: Sinema/filibuster

Senator Sinema justifies her defense of the filibuster on two errors: 1)It is not written into the Constitution,2) It was not the "founders" intention to stimulate bipartisanship debate! No - neither is correct! It was the slave states device to protect slavery prior to 1860 and Jim Crow segregation laws thereafter. Given the history of the use, and abuse, of the filibuster any sitting senator that still believes the 60 vote threshold has any semblance of a democratic practice is definitely in the wrong line of work! It is not a law, it is not holy writ, it can be , and ought to be, dispensed with as a relic of the past! There is a chronic need for Congress to act on voting rights, infrastructure, defending our Democracy from cyber criminals as well as domestic terrorists! Grant Woods is right Senator Sinema ought to step down if she disagrees!
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster

Democrats pressuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to abandon her defense of the filibuster say there's little evidence to support her recent argument that getting rid of it would be an invitation for partisan seesawing on major legislation. ObamaCare has endured the test of time, the Democrats note. And while there...
New York City, NYNew York Post

AOC argues against fellow Democrat Sinema’s support of Senate filibuster

​Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responding to a question about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed in the Washington Post that warned getting rid of the filibuster would let the party in majority cancel out all legislation supported by the opposition, argued Sunday that legislatures around the world pass bills with a majority all the time and they are “fine.”
Congress & CourtsWinchester News Gazette

GOP filibuster halts Democrats' voting rights bill

The Democrats' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition to what would have been the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/