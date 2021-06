Shortly before she finished her term of office on June 15, the ICC’s outgoing chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda offered hope to victims, human rights groups and opposition of the regime of Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, when she called for a full investigation into its suspected crimes against humanity. The “war on drugs” waged by the president of the Philippines has killed more than 20,000 people according to neutral observers and caused untold damage to a nation with a recent history of violent dictatorship and a culture of corruption and impunity.