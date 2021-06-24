Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

Police keep busy in May responding to shots fired

By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Mount was the scene of 94 calls about gunshots fired or heard fired in May, according to the latest statistics from the police department and provided to the City Council in a recent monthly report. The report said that of those 94 calls, 36 resulted in shell casings being...

Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
