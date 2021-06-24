Police keep busy in May responding to shots fired

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the area of Carter Street in regard to shots fired. A male subject was seen running from the area where the shots were fired, according to a press release from Chief Bobby Martin. Officers arrived in the area and were able to locate the subject in a ditch on Church Street. The male subject, who was identified as Damien Robinson 27, from the Roanoke Rapids area, at this point realized he was not able to get away, so he complied with officers and was detained for investigation purposes. A search of the ditch area where Robinson was trying to elude officers revealed a 9mm handgun. Robinson was searched and a broken crack pipe was located as well.