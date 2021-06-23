Cancel
ML Classifier Performance Comparison for Spam Emails Detection

Cover picture for the articleApply Naive Bayes, SVC and Random Forest Classifier. Spam email detection is an important application of machine learning algorithms to filter out unwanted emails. There are several algorithms out there for this type of classification in the area of natural language processing. Usually spam emails have some typical words that make it quite obvious that the email is a spam. In this article we will walk through the text processing from spam and non-spam emails using nltk package. Particularly we will see the stemming and lemmatization procedure for NLP. We will also implement NB classifier as well SVC and Random Forest Classifier to detect spam emails and compare the classifiers in terms of accuracy. Let’s dive in to it.

Short Message Service (SMS) is a very popular service used for communication by mobile users. However, this popular service can be abused by executing illegal activities and influencing security risks. Nowadays, many automatic machine learning (AutoML) tools exist which can help domain experts and lay users to build high-quality ML models with little or no machine learning knowledge. In this work, a classification performance comparison was conducted between three automatic ML tools for SMS spam message filtering. These tools are mljar-supervised AutoML, H2O AutoML, and Tree-based Pipeline Optimization Tool (TPOT) AutoML. Experimental results showed that ensemble models achieved the best classification performance. The Stacked Ensemble model, which was built using H2O AutoML, achieved the best performance in terms of Log Loss (0.8370), true positive (1088/1116), and true negative (281/287) metrics. There is a 19.05\% improvement in Log Loss with respect to TPOT AutoML and 10.53\% improvement with respect to mljar-supervised AutoML. The satisfactory filtering performance achieved with AutoML tools provides a potential application for AutoML tools to automatically determine the best ML model that can perform best for SMS spam message filtering.
Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) have swiftly evolved to imitate increasingly complex image distributions. However, majority of the developments focus on performance of GANs on balanced datasets. We find that the existing GANs and their training regimes which work well on balanced datasets fail to be effective in case of imbalanced (i.e. long-tailed) datasets. In this work we introduce a novel theoretically motivated Class Balancing regularizer for training GANs. Our regularizer makes use of the knowledge from a pre-trained classifier to ensure balanced learning of all the classes in the dataset. This is achieved via modelling the effective class frequency based on the exponential forgetting observed in neural networks and encouraging the GAN to focus on underrepresented classes. We demonstrate the utility of our regularizer in learning representations for long-tailed distributions via achieving better performance than existing approaches over multiple datasets. Specifically, when applied to an unconditional GAN, it improves the FID from $13.03$ to $9.01$ on the long-tailed iNaturalist-$2019$ dataset.
Data breaches are the number 1 threats today, and every company should be doing something to protect their most sensitive data. That sounds nice in the paper but in practice, it's a pain in the ass. Setting up security policies for protecting data is not big trouble, I think that...
Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, announced the release of Pipefy Shared Inbox – a free product that allows users and administrators of shared inboxes to centralize tasks and manage shared accounts while optimizing team efficiency, reducing risk of human-error and consolidating work in one place. With the average professional spending 28% of their workday reading and answering email, and 10% increase due to longer working days post pandemic, Pipefy recognizes the need for teams to drive a more collaborative and automated inbox experience to drive processes.
Device activity detection is one main challenge in grant-free massive access, which is recently proposed to support massive machine-type communications (mMTC). Existing solutions for device activity detection fail to consider inter-cell interference generated by massive IoT devices or important prior information on device activities and inter-cell interference. In this paper, given different numbers of observations and network parameters, we consider both non-cooperative device activity detection and cooperative device activity detection in a multi-cell network, consisting of many access points (APs) and IoT devices. Under each activity detection mechanism, we consider the joint maximum likelihood (ML) estimation and joint maximum a posterior probability (MAP) estimation of both device activities and interference powers, utilizing tools from probability, stochastic geometry, and optimization. Each estimation problem is a challenging non-convex problem, and a coordinate descent algorithm is proposed to obtain a stationary point. Each proposed joint ML estimation extends the existing one for a single-cell network by considering the estimation of interference powers, together with the estimation of device activities. Each proposed joint MAP estimation further enhances the corresponding joint ML estimation by exploiting prior distributions of device activities and interference powers. The proposed joint ML estimation and joint MAP estimation under cooperative detection outperform the respective ones under non-cooperative detection at the costs of increasing backhaul burden, knowledge of network parameters, and computational complexities.
Before diving into cybersecurity and how the industry is using AI at this point, let’s define the term AI first. Artificial intelligence (AI), as the term is used today, is the overarching concept covering machine learning (supervised, including deep learning, and unsupervised), as well as other algorithmic approaches that are more than just simple statistics. These other algorithms include the fields of natural language processing (NLP), natural language understanding (NLU), reinforcement learning, and knowledge representation. These are the most relevant approaches in cybersecurity.
At the online {Unscripted} 2021 conference, Harness today announced an update to its namesake DevOps platform that includes support for feature flags that expose new capabilities to a select number of users for testing purposes along with the ability to prioritize the running of those tests based on the likelihood an application is likely to fail them.
As they strive to improve models, data scientists continually try new approaches to refine their predictions. To help data scientists experiment faster, DataRobot has added Composable ML to automated machine learning. This allows data science teams to incorporate any machine learning algorithm or feature engineering method and seamlessly combine them with hundreds of built-in methods. After adding the preferred code, teams can take advantage of the existing DataRobot capabilities, such as metrics, explainability, visualizations, deployment, monitoring, collaboration, and governance.
Many organizations are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to boost their cybersecurity systems, but you mostly hear about how AI is used to monitor networks and perform the time-consuming tasks that are overwhelming for humans. But as more of the workforce relies on mobile devices for...
These types of email attacks rely on simple language and exploit human nature to scam their victims, making detection difficult, says Cisco Talos. The Business Email Compromise (BEC) attack is a popular tactic among cybercriminals. This type of scam requires less time and effort to implement than other kinds of cyberattacks. And the payoffs can be plentiful because these fraudulent emails are typically aimed at people and departments with the power to approve major purchases. A report released Tuesday by threat intelligence provider Cisco Talos examines the latest BEC scams making the rounds and offers advice on how to detect and prevent them.
Let’s be honest, in business, there are always at least a couple of ways that you can improve both the productivit and the satisfaction of your employees. And any good business owner knows that these two notions go hand in hand. One of the most important contributors when it comes...
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning (AI, ML & DL) are being increasingly looked at w.r.t bringing in benefits of automation and reducing human limitations or bias in the system. I recently attended some online sessions on AI, ML & DL, where presenters shared some good perspectives. I learnt that, while AI, ML & DL can definitely be used and are already being used effectively in certain areas, as professionals in this Fintech & Digital space, we also need to be mindful of certain aspects while dealing with AI, ML & DL. I list these learnings as pointers below: - a. The assumptions we make on the AI, ML & DL models are very important. So, this is more managerial than just technical.
If you have ever created a web app then you know the effort required to build one. It takes a lot of time to create web apps because we need to look out for UI components, create a machine learning model, create a pipeline to render it inside the application, etc. It requires a bit of experience and knowledge to make it work.
We report the realization of a versatile classifier based on the quantum mechanics of a single atom. The problem of classification has been extensively studied by the classical machine learning community, with plenty of proposed algorithms that have been refined over time. Quantum computation must necessarily develop quantum classifiers and benchmark them against their classical counterparts. It is not obvious how to make use of our increasing ability to precisely control and evolve a quantum state to solve this kind of problems, while there is only a limited number of strong theorems backing the quantum algorithms for classification. Here we show that both of these limitations can be successfully addressed by the implementation of a recently proposed data re-uploading algorithm in an ion trap based quantum processing unit. The quantum classifier is trained in two steps: first, the quantum circuit is fed with an optimal set of variational parameters found by classical simulation; then, the variational circuit is optimized by inspecting the parameter landscape with only the quantum processing unit. This second step provides a partial cancellation of the systematic errors inherent to the quantum device. The accuracy of our quantum supervised classifier is benchmarked on a variety of datasets, that imply, finding the separation of classes associated to regions in a plane in both binary and multi-class problems, as well as in higher-dimensional feature spaces. Our experiments show that a single-ion quantum classifier circuit made out of $k$ gates is as powerful as a neural network with one intermediate hidden layer of $k$ neurons.
In 2019: Best practices for landing in inboxes and staying out of spam included not blasting your entire list and excluding subscribers who’ve stopped engaging. Instead, email strategies raved about sending to smaller targeted segments and re-engaging those inactive subscribers through a dedicated winback email automation to boost clicks, opens, and revenue.
Today’s world of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) presents a variety of challenges to organizations, particularly when it comes to productionizing AI capabilities at scale across their enterprise. The two phases in an ML model’s lifecycle – training and inference – are different in many ways. Mainly, the...
Skip the most overrated skill in ML. Write code instead. You want to do machine learning, but you’ve read it requires probability theory, statistics, calculus, and linear algebra. I guess you’re going back to school for 4 years…. Thankfully, it’s not true. Take it from a software developer who self-studied...
Data augmentation is an important part when the dataset we are using does not contain much information so we cannot use this data alone to make a model out of it because the model will not be generalized due to lack of information in the training data. Let’s try to understand this by an example.