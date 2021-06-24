Careers: Tompkins Bank promotes Geneseo branch manager
GENESEO – Tompkins Bank of Castile has announced the promotion of Penny Dunn to assistant vice president and branch manager. Dunn brings nearly 18 years of banking and financial services experience to Tompkins. In her role, she will continue to be responsible for overseeing the Geneseo branch. Dunn has spent her entire career in banking working from the Geneseo branch and said she is thrilled to continue her career journey with her team.www.thelcn.com