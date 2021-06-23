Cancel
Washington, DC

Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray’s Statement on the DC-295 Pedestrian Bridge Collapse

The DC Line
The DC Line
 6 days ago

News Release — Ward 7 DC Council member Vincent Gray. Washington, D.C. – Today, a truck collision caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse onto DC-295 near the Benning Road Street exit, in Ward 7. At least five people were injured, however, their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Crime scene and police investigators are trying to determine the cause of the initial crash. Following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge onto DC-295 today, D.C. Councilmember Vincent C. Gray (Ward 7) released the following statement:

The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

