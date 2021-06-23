Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray’s Statement on the DC-295 Pedestrian Bridge Collapse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today that the Committee on Oversight and Reform (COR) tomorrow will mark up two of her bills, the D.C. Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, which would allow D.C. to raise the pay of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and the D.C. Local Juror Non-Discrimination Act, which would bar disqualification from jury service in the D.C. Superior Court based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The markup begins at 9 a.m. and may be viewed on COR’s website.