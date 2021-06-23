Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray’s Statement on the DC-295 Pedestrian Bridge Collapse
News Release — Ward 7 DC Council member Vincent Gray. Washington, D.C. – Today, a truck collision caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse onto DC-295 near the Benning Road Street exit, in Ward 7. At least five people were injured, however, their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Crime scene and police investigators are trying to determine the cause of the initial crash. Following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge onto DC-295 today, D.C. Councilmember Vincent C. Gray (Ward 7) released the following statement:thedcline.org