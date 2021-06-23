Fall Volleyball

This program is designed to promote good sportsmanship and teamwork while teaching the rules and basic fundamentals of the game of volleyball. Boys and girls grades 3rd-8th are welcome to participate in this program. Teams are divided based on grade level. Practices are 1-2 hours per week, games are played on Saturdays at the Carbon Valley Recreation Center. Practice locations are TBD. Locations are dependent upon school facilities. Please know that practices might take place outdoors if we do not have access to indoor gym space.