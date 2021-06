Pfizer first or second dose vaccine available for anyone 12 and up. The McAllen Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the India Association of Rio Grande Valley and Popular Pharmacy are hosting a first or second dose Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lark Community Center, located at 2601 Lark Avenue. The clinic is open to anyone age 12 and up. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.