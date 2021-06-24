Spokane Public Schools board delays vote on school boundary changes
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday night, the Spokane Public Schools board decided to delay the vote on school boundary changes until next week. The school board discussed boundary changes again, and at the end of the night decided to discuss the new maps for elementary, middle and high schools next Wednesday. This means that thousands of students may have to wait until then to find out for sure what schools they'll be going to in the next few years.