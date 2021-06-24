Cancel
Galloway, NJ

Galloway, New Jersey Police Investigate A Rash of Thefts and Multiple Car Break-ins

By Gary Guida
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A car break-in is a distressing invasion of privacy that also comes with the added suffering of losing items that are valuable to you. There has been a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Galloway area according to the website Patch. Galloway police have turned to the public to warn and alert them of the break-ins. The thefts have mainly taken place in the Smithville area and the Club Section of Galloway Township.

Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

