Galloway, New Jersey Police Investigate A Rash of Thefts and Multiple Car Break-ins
A car break-in is a distressing invasion of privacy that also comes with the added suffering of losing items that are valuable to you. There has been a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Galloway area according to the website Patch. Galloway police have turned to the public to warn and alert them of the break-ins. The thefts have mainly taken place in the Smithville area and the Club Section of Galloway Township.literock969.com