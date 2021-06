Brad Hogg has earmarked Rishabh Pant as the player to watch out for in the WTC final against New Zealand. The former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner believes Pant is going to become one of the superstars of the game over the next decade. I really hope he goes after the bowling, because if he does then it will be a good counteract to swing bowling. He is going to be a superstar over the next ten years, Brad Hogg stated.