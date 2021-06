DANVILLE — The Sissonville Lady Indians took game one of the Class AA Region IV Championship series on Monday evening as they went on the road and defeated the Scott Lady Skyhawks by the final score of 4-1. The Lady Indians (4-1) are now one game away from advancing to next week state tournament as they will return home to play game 2 on Tuesday, in what will be a win-or-go home game for the Lady Skyhawks (16-7).