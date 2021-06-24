ALDI marks reopening after renovations

Warren’s ALDI is back open after renovations that were part of a $5 billion nation-wide upgrade were completed. “The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection,” according to a statement from the company. “It also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Warren location still offers a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design.”