Demand for housing can only be met by more housing, and for 40 years B.C. governments have agreed that municipalities have to get better at allowing it to be built. Two years after the B.C. NDP government became the latest to promise solutions to high-cost, opponent-driven development processes, the first steps are being taken to get local governments to reform their approval systems. It’s a $15 million grant program to identify “best practices” in municipal government, with winners to be announced this summer.