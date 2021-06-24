Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Go-Go’s Announce U.S. Shows to Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Go-Go’s have announced a brief run of West Coast U.S. shows in December and January to celebrate their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The pioneering new wave quintet will begin the five-date run on Dec. 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco. They’ll head south to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater the following night. They will then play two back-to-back dates at Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 before concluding the trek on Jan. 3 at the San Diego Civic Theater.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
4
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Fela Kuti
Person
Jane Wiedlin
Person
Carole King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Las Vegas#Rock Roll#The Go Go#Turner#Microsoft Theater#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMorning Sun

Column: The Rock and Roll Hall of Lame

Back in the day when I was an editor in the literary reference book salt mines, my coworkers and I would frequently go deep-dive into music. We’d catalogue our respective album collections, distribute them, and make tapes for each other. We’d discuss the latest Robyn Hitchcock and Golden Palominos releases, and attend en masse concerts by Van Morrison, Bob Dylan and The Replacements.
EntertainmentNew Haven Register

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator Nwaka Onwusa - Future 25

This story appears in Rolling Stone‘s 2021 Future of Music issue, a special project delving into the next era of the multibillion-dollar hitmaking business. Read the other stories here. The first time Nwaka Onwusa toured the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, she was blown away by everything...
MusicPeople

Elton John Adds Final Dates to 'Farewell' Tour Before Officially Retiring

The singer, 74, announced the final dates for his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour on Wednesday. John shared the news in a video on social media, saying: "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."
MusicMiddletown Press

The Go-Go's Announce 2021-2022 West Coast Tour Dates

The Go-Go’s have announced five North American tour dates on the West Coast for winter 2021-2022. The shows will be in celebration of the band’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the release of their new documentary film The Go-Go’s last year. “We...
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Todd Rundgren Announces Upcoming U.S. Tour

Todd Rundgren has announced a return to live performances later this year, when he launches the Individualist, a True Star tour on Oct. 1 in Boston. He'll then travel across the U.S. The series of shows will conclude Nov. 17 in San Francisco. The tour, which was originally plotted for...
MusicPride Publishing

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Induct Tina Turner, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, JAY-Z, and Clarence Avant

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its 2021 Inductees, celebrating the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization. They are: Performer Category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren; Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron. Musical Excellence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads; and the Ahmet Ertegun Award: Clarence Avant.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Mixed Experience: Jimi Hendrix Headlines Newport Pop Festival 1969

The second edition of the Newport Pop Festival opened auspiciously on June 20, 1969. The Friday night headliners were the Jimi Hendrix Experience, just nine days before their final performance. The three-day event hosted appearances by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Joe Cocker, the Byrds, Eric Burdon, Jethro Tull, the Chambers Brothers,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Highway 98.9

Will Todd Rundgren and Belinda Carlisle Skip Rock Hall Induction?

As the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony draws closer, it appears that two of this year’s honorees may not be in attendance. Both Todd Rundgren and Belinda Carlisle, lead singer of the Go-Go’s, have booked performances on Oct. 30, the night of the ceremony. Carlisle’s gig is set to take place in Sheffield, England, and while Rundgren’s date is a little closer to home, his planned Cincinnati concert is still a four hour drive from the Cleveland venue where the induction ceremony will take place.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 19 in Classic Rock

June 19, 1987 – Guns N’ Roses perform their first concert outside of the U.S. at London’s legendary Marquee Club. They neglect to play “Welcome To The Jungle” or “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in their 12-song set. June 19, 2004 – A stick from a thrown lollipop somehow becomes wedged...
Entertainmentplanetsixstring.com

SCORPIONS, QUEENSRŸCHE And SEBASTIAN BACH Set For 2022 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' In Las Vegas

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has announced an exclusive new Camp session featuring legendary rockers SCORPIONS who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic and beloved power ballad “Wind Of Change”. Joining in the fun will be former SKID ROW vocalist Sebastian Bach and members of QUEENSRŸCHE. This unique camp will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada over Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3, culminating with a mainstage performance of the campers with the celebrity mentors at Planet Hollywood, on the Las Vegas Strip. Campers can register for this special session now.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Elton John Announces His Final Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Tampa Concert

Elton John is ready to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to an end and has announced his final tour dates in North America. And don’t worry Tampa Elton fans, the rescheduled date at Amalie Arena is still on the itinerary. That show happens April 24, 2022. But if you’re up to do some traveling, we now know where Elton’s final concerts will be.
EntertainmentTire Review

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Goodyear Announce Finalists

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced three finalists for the “From Garage to Glory” contest and are now inviting the nation to decide the winner. Launched in April, “From Garage to Glory” is a nationwide...