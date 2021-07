Beating the online casinos with Pai Gow is not so difficult if you are aware of some tips. Following the below aspects, you can increase your chance of winning and it is played with the standard deck of 52 cards. It also has the bug or joker and can only be used as an ace or a card completing the straight flush. Therefore, you can have a higher score both in the second and first hand. Furthermore, it means you can profit from the dealer also.