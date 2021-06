If you’ve lost track of the many Adobe apps that can be installed on your mobile device, don’t worry, they seem to be doing a bit of house cleaning. They have been removing older apps that are pretty much duplicates of other already existing apps. The two latest that will soon be removed from the Google Play Store is Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw. But if you’ve already installed them on your phone or tablet, you’ll still be able to use them at least until January 10, 2022.