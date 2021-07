(Sunday, June 20, 2021 edition) SAGINAW, MI - The Bryan College Fishing team traveled up north to the state of Michigan for the fourth stop of the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops. The full field of 167 boats competed the last two days for a chance to not only take home the tournament victory but to punch their ticket to the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops at the St. Lawrence River in August. Ten anglers took the water for the Lions, and the team of Christian Wright and Conner Giles finished in 5th place to earn their chance to compete for the National Championship.