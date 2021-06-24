Cancel
What’s Going on Between Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus?

By Glenn Rowley
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
A-Rod's revenge? According to a new report, Alex Rodriguez has been spending time with Lindsay Shookus, who happens to be none other than Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend. The athlete, along with his business partner Marc Lore, was spotted by Page Six at a birthday party for the Saturday Night Live writer in the Hamptons. In a video taken at the event, A-Rod can be seen seated right next to the birthday girl as magician Josh Beckerman performs for the attendees.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

